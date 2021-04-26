InsurAce (INSUR) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.77 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $6.29 or 0.00011694 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $50.77 million and $4.46 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.94 or 0.00284245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.00993008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00720599 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,794.39 or 0.99979943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

