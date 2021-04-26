Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 181,736 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,109,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.