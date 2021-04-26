Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

