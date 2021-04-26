Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.