Intel Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.24 on Monday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

