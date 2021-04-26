Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.36.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
NTLA opened at $78.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $92.00.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.