Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 279,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA opened at $78.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.