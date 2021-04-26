Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a total market cap of $21,110.83 and approximately $58,596.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00741558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.44 or 0.07375327 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

ITT is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Intelligent Trading Foundation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

