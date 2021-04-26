Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

IPAR opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

