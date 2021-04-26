InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IHG. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.64. 2,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,596. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

