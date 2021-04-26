International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.