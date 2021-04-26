Internet of People Market Capitalization Tops $549,604.18 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $549,604.18 and approximately $32.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.