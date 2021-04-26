Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $16.14. 60,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,048. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

