Intevac (IVAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.85 on Monday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

