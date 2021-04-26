Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 398.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,373. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $256.58 and a one year high of $423.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.21 and its 200-day moving average is $373.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

