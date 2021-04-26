Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $840.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $875.53 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $750.10 and its 200-day moving average is $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

