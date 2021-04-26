Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $870.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $750.10 and a 200-day moving average of $756.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

