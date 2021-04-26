Intuitive Surgical, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $875.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $750.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 99.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $492.00 and a one year high of $893.79.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

