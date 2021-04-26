Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

