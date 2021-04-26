Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Position Lowered by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 4.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after purchasing an additional 555,942 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,808. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.47.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

