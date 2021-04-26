Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.29% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

