Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is SOL Capital Management CO’s 5th Largest Position

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $339.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $209.50 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

