Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

