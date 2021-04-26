Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

