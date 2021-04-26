Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stock Position Lifted by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSEARCA RGI traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $186.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,966. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $185.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

