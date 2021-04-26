Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $283.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $172.13 and a 1-year high of $284.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.20.

