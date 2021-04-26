Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 26th (ABNB, ALNPY, ALXO, DASH, DKNG, FATE, FVRR, GENI, JAPSY, LYFT)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 26th:

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued an outperform rating on the stock.

