Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 26th (ABNB, ALNPY, ALXO, DASH, DKNG, FATE, FVRR, GENI, JAPSY, LYFT)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 26th:

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE). They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.