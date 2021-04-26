Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heineken (HEINY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS: HEINY) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Heineken had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/22/2021 – Heineken had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/22/2021 – Heineken had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/13/2021 – Heineken was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

3/15/2021 – Heineken had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/1/2021 – Heineken had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/26/2021 – Heineken was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Heineken stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. Heineken has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $58.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

