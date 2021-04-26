Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paychex (PAYX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX):

4/13/2021 – Paychex had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Paychex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Paychex had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

