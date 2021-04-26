Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Parcel Service (UPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):

4/21/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/15/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

4/14/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

UPS stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.15. 29,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,399. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Get United Parcel Service Inc alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.