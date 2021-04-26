Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Parcel Service (UPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS):
- 4/21/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 4/15/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 4/14/2021 – United Parcel Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – United Parcel Service is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.
UPS stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.15. 29,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,399. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The company has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.