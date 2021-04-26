Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Yum! Brands (YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Yum! Brands was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Yum! Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Yum! Brands is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

Get Yum! Brands Inc alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.