Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pentair (PNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pentair (NYSE: PNR) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00.

4/23/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $78.00.

4/19/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

PNR opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

