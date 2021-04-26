Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.10 ($17.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €23.40 ($27.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.10 ($17.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €9.70 ($11.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.90 ($21.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/1/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSM opened at €17.90 ($21.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is €17.71 and its 200-day moving average is €14.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €7.69 ($9.05) and a twelve month high of €18.61 ($21.89).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

