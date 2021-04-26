Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TE Connectivity (TEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL):

4/26/2021 – TE Connectivity had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/23/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $131.00 to $139.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $156.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $145.00.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $139.00 to $1,315.00.

4/22/2021 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00.

4/19/2021 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

4/19/2021 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong momentum across data centers. This is aiding growth in the company’s Communications Solutions segment. Additionally, the company’s global manufacturing strategy is acting as a tailwind. Also, improvement in the housing market is contributing well to the company’s appliance sales. Furthermore, solid content growth, benefits from First Sensor buyout, growing commercial transportation sales, and strength across auto applications are driving growth in Transportation Solutions segment. Also, strong momentum across hybrid and electric vehicle platform technology, and recovering auto production are major positives. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, rising competition and uncertainties related to coronavirus pandemic remain concerns”

3/8/2021 – TE Connectivity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get TE Connectivity Ltd alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.