Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (ABEV, ATVI, BAP, BPRN, CADE, CAR, CHD, CLF, CLNE, COG)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas currently has a $19.20 price target on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $139.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $286.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd..

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a $47.50 price target on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1,395.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,325.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

