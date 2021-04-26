Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 26th (ABEV, ATVI, BAP, BPRN, CADE, CAR, CHD, CLF, CLNE, COG)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 26th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas. BNP Paribas currently has a $19.20 price target on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They currently have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $128.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $147.00.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $139.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $122.00.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $286.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $255.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd..

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. The firm currently has a $47.50 price target on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $1,395.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,325.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.