Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

4/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/13/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $115.00.

4/7/2021 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $82.00 to $100.00.

3/23/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $100.00.

3/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/11/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $105.00.

3/1/2021 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $49.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

