Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lamb Weston (LW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) in the last few weeks:
- 4/14/2021 – Lamb Weston had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.
- 4/8/2021 – Lamb Weston was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.
- 4/7/2021 – Lamb Weston was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/5/2021 – Lamb Weston was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 646,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
