Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lamb Weston (LW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2021 – Lamb Weston had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

4/8/2021 – Lamb Weston was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

4/7/2021 – Lamb Weston was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/5/2021 – Lamb Weston was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 646,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Get Lamb Weston Holdings Inc alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 48.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.