Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

4/20/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.78 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

