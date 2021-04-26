Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE: CNQ) recently:

4/19/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$48.00.

4/14/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$52.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

3/4/2021 – Canadian Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 620,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,196. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$18.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.13 billion and a PE ratio of -100.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.1400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

