Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ENI (E)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ENI (NYSE: E):

4/20/2021 – ENI is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/19/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/12/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/22/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2021 – ENI was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – ENI had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENI stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

