Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

4/21/2021 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

4/20/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

4/20/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $88.00.

3/22/2021 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/15/2021 – EOG Resources had its “accumulate” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/8/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $75.00 to $81.00.

2/26/2021 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

