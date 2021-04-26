Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Grid (NGG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Grid (NYSE: NGG) in the last few weeks:

4/20/2021 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain's natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. "

3/26/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/25/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – National Grid had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

National Grid stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in National Grid by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Grid by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

