Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Nuance Communications had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/19/2021 – Nuance Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

4/14/2021 – Nuance Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

4/13/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/13/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

3/18/2021 – Nuance Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.93.

Get Nuance Communications Inc alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.