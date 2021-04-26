Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/16/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/15/2021 – Publicis Groupe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

4/9/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/8/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2021 – Publicis Groupe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

3/1/2021 – Publicis Groupe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,110. Publicis Groupe S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.