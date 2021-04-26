Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sysco (SYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sysco (NYSE: SYY):

4/19/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Sysco had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

