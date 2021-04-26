Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.