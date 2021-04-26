Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,483 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 call options.

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other news, President David R. Bailey sold 4,769 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $266,300.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $2,589,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 400,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

