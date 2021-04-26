Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,990 call options on the company. This is an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,317 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.74. 914,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

