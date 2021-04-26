Investors Buy Large Volume of Ladder Capital Call Options (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 681% compared to the average volume of 515 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LADR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,700. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $679,440. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.