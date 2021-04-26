Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,810% compared to the average volume of 994 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,748,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,986. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $362.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

