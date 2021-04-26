Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

NYSE CSR opened at $71.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $947.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.